Neville's Haze was named after Nevil Schoemakers, founder of the Seed Bank of Holland. A tall sativa with almost pure Haze lineage, Green House Seeds added a touch of indica genetics. It's known for being a tall plant with a pine cone scent and distinctive floral notes. Neville's Haze won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1998. This THC-dominant strain tends to deliver potent cerebral effects.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
