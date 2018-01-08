ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  • Leafly flower of Neville's Haze

Sativa

Neville's Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 99 reviews

Neville's Haze

Neville's Haze was named after Nevil Schoemakers, founder of the Seed Bank of Holland. A tall sativa with almost pure Haze lineage, Green House Seeds added a touch of indica genetics. It's known for being a tall plant with a pine cone scent and distinctive floral notes. Neville's Haze won the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1998. This THC-dominant strain tends to deliver potent cerebral effects.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

491 reported effects from 77 people
Euphoric 53%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 37%
Energetic 35%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

99

Avatar for lucyinthehigh
Member since 2014
Hands down my favorite weed of all time. This is what I thought smoking weed would he like before I actually started. It's the ideal strain! I'm so creative, more intellectual, and not zoned out! Perfect....
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for devin420
Member since 2013
I smoked this nonstop when I had strep throat and I swear it cured me.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
The high was one of the most pleasent experiences I've ever had. I grew outdoors, picked a bud off the plant and lit it up. My day immediately brightned I got that warm feeling of being at peace with the world. It's an experience non-pot smokers will never feel and that's unfortunate. That part of ...
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for medijane
Member since 2013
Nice strain for depression and stress. Mood/mind altering for sure. Will give you even more patients to deal with stressors. Mid to heavy dose relieves depression, social anxieties & stress. Strain also warms the body and mind; great for arousal. Decent energy and makes music even more bitchi...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for fozzybearo
Member since 2019
Currently being sold in dispensaries across Florida by liberty health sciences under the name A5 which I’m suspicious is actually this strain retooled by a slight name change I’ve had both and just by insight they probably are one and the same great feeling good cerebral high nice relaxed feeling r...
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Neville's Haze
First strain child
Kaleidos Dope
child
Second strain child
Moondance
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Neville's HazeUser uploaded image of Neville's HazeUser uploaded image of Neville's HazeUser uploaded image of Neville's HazeUser uploaded image of Neville's HazeUser uploaded image of Neville's HazeUser uploaded image of Neville's Haze
