About this product
An excellent medicinal strain, Kashmir Kush produces large dense colas, and heavily trichomed kush buds! The intense aromas from these large, dense colas are reminiscent of wild berries & vanilla. An excellent hearty kush strain to grow for the novice or veteran alike, Kashmir Kush produces some extremely rewarding buds.
Characteristics of Kashmir Kush Seeds
Great for relaxing and can treat anxiety, Inflammation, Kashmir Kush seeds are also great for stress and pain relief.
About this strain
Kashmir Kush is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers mid-weight sedation and dreamy euphoria. Leading with a complex aroma of burnt wood and ground pepper, it leaves a sweet mixture of coffee, mint, and caramel on the exhale. Enjoy Kashmir Kush later in the day, as its deeply relaxating effects are paired best with blankets and a movie.
Kashmir Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few.
Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates.
Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75.
Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.