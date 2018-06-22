Kashmir Kush is a Guru Seeds strain that was created from crossing Barney's Feminized Vanilla Kush with Purple Pig, these two strains compliment each other well and the result, Kashmir Kush packs a punch!



An excellent medicinal strain, Kashmir Kush produces large dense colas, and heavily trichomed kush buds! The intense aromas from these large, dense colas are reminiscent of wild berries & vanilla. An excellent hearty kush strain to grow for the novice or veteran alike, Kashmir Kush produces some extremely rewarding buds.



Characteristics of Kashmir Kush Seeds

Great for relaxing and can treat anxiety, Inflammation, Kashmir Kush seeds are also great for stress and pain relief.