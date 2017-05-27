This Indica-dominant wonder grows into medium-sized, robust plants, producing very good harvests of dense and resinous buds with good levels of THC.



How Strawberry Cheesecake Auto Grows

Whether Strawberry Cheesecake Auto plants are grown indoors under lights or outdoors in the sun they will remain reasonably squat, reaching about 140 cm. indoors and 175 cm. when grown outdoors. These are multi-branched plants providing a high number of bud sites, although some stripping of the lowest and smallest branches will help to focus growth in the bigger flowers. From seed through to harvest should only take a period of 12 - 13 weeks or so, making this strain a perfectly feasible one to grow outdoors in the cooler summers of northern Europe. In lower latitudes two crops per season are possible.



Due to the density of the buds and the plants' structure, high levels of humidity are to be avoided as this can quickly lead to fungal attacks, something which can devastate harvests in very short order. Dry air using extractors and dehumidifiers is best for indoor grow rooms, while the very best results outdoors will be obtained in warm, dry climates such as that of the Mediterranean.



Indoor yields are approximately 500 gr/m2 while outdoors as much as 600 gr. can be harvested from each plant. These dense buds produce a lot of resin, making Strawberry Cheesecake Auto a great choice from which to make extracts and concentrates.



Strawberry Cheesecake Auto Taste, Smell, and Effect

The taste produced by the dried buds is quite heavy on the Skunk with some pronounced sweet, fruity/lemon notes. THC production is around 15% while CBD is rated at below 1%, and its effect is initially quite physically relaxing although providing mental stimulation at the same time. Strawberry Cheesecake Auto is perfect for daytime use whether you are relaxing at home or working, it will allow you to complete daily tasks with no impediment while giving a very nice feeling of contentment.

