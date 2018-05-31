AK-47 Feminized Marijuana Seeds by Serious Seeds: Winner of EIGHT prizes!!



In Cannabis competitions, including second prize for the Best Sativa in the 1999 High Times Cannabis Cup, prove it is a favorite to smoke as well as to grow. Winning a second prize in the 2003 High Times Cannabis Cup in the Indica category: AK-47 by Serious Seeds one of Amsterdam's oldest seed banks. With each strain having won frequent high times cannabis cups this seed bank offers only the best of the best, cannabis strains. With the emphasis on producing quality marijuana seeds for the collectors market Serious Seeds have an almost cult following among the growing market of cannabis connoisseurs. By focusing on being the best at what they do, Serious Cannabis Seeds eclipse all other Dutch seed banks with their quality and reliability. This easy to grow plant is one of the most popular. It is of medium height and produces good yields quite quickly. Exceptionally STRONG odor and smoke, take extra care for odor control when growing near neighbors. The name was given not out of any idea of violence, but more in association with the "one hit wonder" that the smoke is. Quality without compromise makes AK suitable for commercial grows or home use. These plants have a short flowering period for a sativa, producing compact, not too leafy buds that gleam with a coat of resin crystals.



Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: Sativa/Indica (mostly sativa)



Grow: Indoor/Outdoor/Greenhouse



Flowering Time: 53 to 63 days



Yield: 350 to 500g/m2



Harvest Time: Mid to Late October



Genetics: Colombia x Mexico x Thailand x Afghanistan