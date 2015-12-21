About this product
A sativa dominant strain that will not let you down at any stage of the production process, allowing you to enjoy yields of up to 500g/m2, fast flowering time and tangy and intense sweet citrus aromas. With this in mind, it really shouldn’t be a surprise that this strain won the 1st prize High Times Cup in 2010.
Perfect for growing weed indoors or outdoors, these seeds truly live up to their name!
Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Sativa/Indica
Grow: Indoor/Outdoor
Flowering Time: 70 days
Outdoor Harvest: End of October
Yield: 500g/m2
Height: Medium
THC: 25%
CBD: 1.8%
Genetics: Glue-13 x Afghan x Neville’s Haze A5 Haze
Awards: 2010 1st prize High Times Cup
About this strain
Tangerine Dream is a sativa-leaning strain with effects that may reduce pain and increase energy. Tangerine Dream (from the illustrious Barney’s Farm) is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Consuming too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, as this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.
Tangerine Dream effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with