Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.
The happiest plants are the most natural ones, so we grow organically in the heart of Fraser Valley, BC and work hand in hand with nature every step of the process: we plant our seeds in hand-mixed living soil, nourish them with fresh water, and grow them under the golden light of the BC sun. We’re careful not to strip anything away or add anything artificial. Instead of artificial pesticides, we enlist the help of nice bugs to eat the not so nice ones when we need to.
Our dream has always been to grow the most flavorful cannabis by using only organic ingredients and processes. We’re proud to be recognized as Certified Organic by the Fraser Valley Organic Producers Association. We’re the first cannabis producer to achieve standards for an Environmental Farm Plan, which means that we’re continuing towards 100% rainwater recycling, carbon capture and reuse, and net-zero energy and waste. We are the first Canadian recreational cannabis brand from Rubicon Organics – a producer of super premium, certified organic cannabis.
Our way is not always easy, but it’s the only way to grow the best cannabis on earth, for the earth:
• Grown in Living Soil
• Hang Dried for 14 days
• Room filling aroma