Mr Nice Black Hoodie with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition
Look smart with our signature zip hoodie in a super soft Eco-Fleece pin-striped fabric. This hoodie is incredibly cozy. The design is inspired by the Indica-dominant strain named after Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the most sophisticated cannabis barons of all time.
Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable.
Choose either zippered or pull-over styles
Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth
50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon
Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket
Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs
Set In Sleeves
Hoodie w/ Drawchords
Contains Organic & Recycled Materials
Mr. Nice Guy, also known as "Mr. Nice," "Mister Nice Guy," and "Mister Nice," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing G13 and Hash Plant. Mr. Nice produces effects that are mellow and put consumers into a state of bliss. This strain has a sweet smell and taste. Growers say Mr. Nice has extremely dense buds. This strain was named in honor of Howard Marks, the Oxford graduate who became one of the biggest cannabis smugglers of our time. After his time in federal prison Howard released his autobiography entitled "Mr. Nice". Medical marijuana patients choose Mr. Nice to help relieve symptoms associated with depression.
