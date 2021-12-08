Gusher AKA Fruit Gushers, White Gushers.



Genetics: Gelato #41 X Triangle Kush



Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica



Average Test: 19-22% THC



Time To Flower: 10 weeks



Average Yield: High



Growing Notes: Gushers hasn’t been around for very long so reports from growers are less plentiful than some of the industry staples. We know the strain grows laterally, rather than tall, so growers have to be ready to harvest multiple colas per plant and manage foliage that grows bushy and low to the ground. It’s also a bit of a late bloomer. Gushers grows slow and bushy so we don’t recommend high-stress pruning techniques or training. To get the most from your crop, instead try the Screen of Green method, or even lollipopping, which helps the plant focus on the branches on top. This gives you denser buds and less ground foliage. It will also help you manage mold, which bushier strains like Gushers are susceptible to.

Show more