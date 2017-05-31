Sundial Cannabis
About this product
This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our craft Jager OG flower using full spectrum ethanol extraction. Our extracts reflect the quality of the cannabis we use to make them. No extras, flavours or additives required, just pure Top Leaf!
Why did Jager OG (Hindu Kush X) become the quintessential Top Leaf classic? Is it the full-bodied flavour with faint notes of fennel and nutmeg? Is it the very strong THC potency or the consistency? Is it the licorice taste makes you say "Oh, wow" the first time you try it? The answer is, yes, all of that. Jager OG is a spicy indica-hybrid with a brilliant terpene mix (myrcene, pinene, caryophyllene and limonene) worth savouring. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta. Our vape products are made using full spectrum extraction and glass and ceramic carts (0.5g, standard 510 thread), preserving each strain's natural cannabinoids, terpenes and flavour.
Jager effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!