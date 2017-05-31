About this product

This 0.5 g 510 thread cartridge is made from our craft Jager OG flower using full spectrum ethanol extraction. Our extracts reflect the quality of the cannabis we use to make them. No extras, flavours or additives required, just pure Top Leaf!



Why did Jager OG (Hindu Kush X) become the quintessential Top Leaf classic? Is it the full-bodied flavour with faint notes of fennel and nutmeg? Is it the very strong THC potency or the consistency? Is it the licorice taste makes you say "Oh, wow" the first time you try it? The answer is, yes, all of that. Jager OG is a spicy indica-hybrid with a brilliant terpene mix (myrcene, pinene, caryophyllene and limonene) worth savouring. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta. Our vape products are made using full spectrum extraction and glass and ceramic carts (0.5g, standard 510 thread), preserving each strain's natural cannabinoids, terpenes and flavour.