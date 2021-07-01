Spiritleaf Selects French Toast #1. This version of French Toast is a hybrid with uplifting and balanced effects. Expect a creamy, earthy, and hint of maple syrup flavour from its terpene profile of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Our French Toast #1 pre-rolls are packaged in packs of 3 half gram joints. Spiritleaf Selects pre-rolls are made using whole milled flower, no shake or trim and rolled in slow-burning paper for smooth and even burn. Packaged in our fully recyclable sleek black tube, Spiritleaf Selects Pre-Rolls are sealed for freshness and ready to smoke. Spiritleaf Selects stands for quality and authenticity, and this strain is no exception.