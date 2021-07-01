Spiritleaf Selects French Toast #1 Pre-Rolls
Spiritleaf Selects French Toast #1. This version of French Toast is a hybrid with uplifting and balanced effects. Expect a creamy, earthy, and hint of maple syrup flavour from its terpene profile of myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene. Our French Toast #1 pre-rolls are packaged in packs of 3 half gram joints. Spiritleaf Selects pre-rolls are made using whole milled flower, no shake or trim and rolled in slow-burning paper for smooth and even burn. Packaged in our fully recyclable sleek black tube, Spiritleaf Selects Pre-Rolls are sealed for freshness and ready to smoke. Spiritleaf Selects stands for quality and authenticity, and this strain is no exception.
French Toast is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of French Toast - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
French Toast effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
7% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Sundial Cannabis
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.