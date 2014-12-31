TheSeedPharm.com AK47 Marijuana Seeds are a premium strain of marijuana that contains a high amount of THC great for hanging out with friends and watching movies. Newbies be careful, too much and you will end up glued to the couch. The THC level is about 20-23%. AK-47 boasts very high yields in a short amount of time, making it a natural favorite by professional breeders and new breeders alike. AK47 Marijuana Seeds are best known to have white trichrome crystals around its buds; it may also have a reddish tint or both red and white. The buds are compactly arranged and may look like a sugarcoated vegetable. The effects of its high can be very complex; giving highs that can be recognized in both sativa and indica strains. Medically, patients have reported to feel euphoric, happy and uplifted. It is best used to relieve stress, pain and depression. AK47 Marijuana Seeds are great to treat Anxiety, Migraines, ADD/ADHD, Arthritis, Bipolar Disorder. The AK47 Marijuana Seeds has a strong, prominent smell that can be recognized meters away. Breeders may have to use measures to control its smell as it may bother the neighbors. It may display more sativa or more indica characteristics but the yields are the same. The only significant difference is its blooming periods. It can be cultivated indoors or outdoors using traditional methods or with alternative mediums like hydroponics.