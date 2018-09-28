CBD-Rich Hemp Flower-Top Shelf

Sometimes, you just want to enjoy CBD at its safest source – straight from the hemp plant itself. We offer legal hemp strains that contain under the 0.3% THC maximum limit and contain over 20.87% active CBD. This hemp strain, known as Grand Daddy Purple, contains over 23.80% cannabinoids in total, and it’s rich in terpenes like Myrcene.



Grand Daddy Purple is a particularly devastating genetic cross of Big Bud and Purple Urkle, two well-known expressions of cannabis indica. They're generally what patients in Colorado use to treat severe pain, anxiety, and insomnia.

It’s pungent in flavor almost as much as it is in aroma; an enticing blend that provides fast-acting relief and helps you enjoy what cannabis has to offer without the mind-altering effects from THC.



What You Can Expect:

Each of the buds from our Grand Daddy Purple hemp strain are moderately-dense, generally medium-sized, grown with expert care and cured to perfection.

Just like with any of our other CBD products, our hemp flower is grown and tested to ensure it’s free of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, sprays, and other contaminants.



Cannabinoid Content: .3% Max THC, 20.87% Max Active CBD, 23.8% Total cannabinoids



Dominant Terpenes: Pinene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene.



Contains: 3.5 grams



Despite the extremely low concentration of THC, Timeless CBD makes NO guarantee that any individual will be able to pass a drug test after using this product.

