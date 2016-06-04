Granddaddy Purple reviews
h........7
June 4, 2016
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I tried Granddaddy Purple for the first time yesterday. I'd looked forward to trying it all week after reading these reviews. Seriously, I think I was MORE excited to try the strain than a kid looks forward to Christmas. The taste is so sweet. The smoke is thick and heavy with the sweet under taste. Nice! 5 minutes later....nothing. No effects whatsoever. 10 minutes in, my only effect was boredom. No! 15 minutes in, I decided I must have inhaled wrong or something. 17 minutes in, just as I was going to grab the bong for another go HELLO GRANDDADDY! To say I was stoned would be an understatement. I'm pretty sure my butt melded with the couch. I was pretty much capable of watching and re-watching trailers on On Demand. I wanted food. All the food. Thank God I was trapped by some unseen force and couldn't get off the couch. Granddaddy Purple was slow acting, but Negasonic level badass in it's punch. Tread carefully. This is definitely a nighttime strain. Unless your daytime gig involves watching the Deadpool trailer 19 times, you probably don't want to try this when you need to be productive. Pain is powerless against GP. So is nausea, anxiety, annoyance and insomnia. This strain would probably set you back to good after drinking 32 cups of coffee and getting hit by a bus.
C........s
November 7, 2016
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
Just tried this for the first time. It really does smell and taste sweet like berries. GDP struck me as a creeper strain. I didn't realize how high I was until I tried to actually do things. I totally lost track of my phone for about a half hour. This feels very sedative. It's a very heady high that to me almost feels like a sativa, but it is relaxing instead of energetic. This is definitely a evening and night strain. I feel very mentally relaxed. More than any other strain has made me feel. My head feels empty, but in a good way. Like my problems, anxieties, and negative thoughts are being blocked or taken out of my head. This is truly a strain to help you de-stress and forget about a bad or stressful day. I have a feeling this will help me fall asleep quite easy. This strain is great for what I wanted it for. I like this strain. I rate it a 4.5.
B........s
April 19, 2011
Sleepy
GDP! This is by far one of my favorite stains. There is something special about purple buds. I love the physical high of this strain, it's so heavy and relieving. After smoking it, you just sit back and think, "WOW" I am HIGH!
K........0
August 24, 2016
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
My IndaCouch MellowGiggleMunchyChill longtime fav!..this beautiful, sweet Luv Child of Purple Urkle/Big Bud is soo KIND!!..she'll take you to the SlowSleepySillySexySide of Life! & "a little goes a long way"..she's A-Must-Have for this StonerHippyChick!..No Anxiety & No Pain after a few Hooka bowls of my coveted GDP!!..I HighLy suggest to all my Canna Friends!!..Be Well..Peace & JAH.....
N........l
March 31, 2017
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
I absolutly love this strain. I struggle with Bipolar type 2, as well as anxiaty and anger... you name it. GDP is my Emergancy Button" in times of severe stress and physical and mental pain. the high is extremely calming, like a warm thick fuzzy blanket was gently placed around your entire body. you feel relaxed. whatever it was that shoved you way down into that chaotic and destructive low/mania is now reduced to a tingle.... and if I wanted to, could easily fall asleep and not even care about any of it. GDP is my MIRACLE DRUG. Hands down. I HIGHLY reccomend this strain for anyone struggling with Bipolar, Anxiaty, Depression, Anger, or even just going threw a VERY rough time in there life. (Like I am). Granddaddy Purple... may just be an excellent medicine for any 51/50 patients as well... because I'll tell ya, I had one hell of a bad day before writting this, and GDP has literally saved me from a severe anxiaty attack and very nasty depression lingering. I <3 YOU GRANDDADDY PURPLE! <3 -you're biggest fan. ;D
j........0
April 18, 2016
Energetic
Relaxed
I enjoying this strain a lot! I usually don’t do indices but compared to my usual medication I feel more of a smooth high and for some reason I was very active initially and just wanted to clean… now I’m mellow and I think my tolerance is getting up there because I smoked a good amount and I need to smoke again :)… absolutely no paranoia and I usually am very paranoia prone so thats a plus and this may be another one of my go to strains!
D........n
February 5, 2016
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
True Grandaddy Purp when grown properly smells and tastes like berries and the leaves will turn a solid purple while the buds will have a 50/50 look of green and purple with a silvery type look. The smell of this bud should fill an entire room when you have a bag of it in your pocket. The smoke is smooth and savory with that classic purple berry flavor lingering with a heavy hitting high that lasts for hours. This stuff is great for pain, tuning out the world when you need to, with a euphoric stoney high that will just keep you ripped all day. Many like this for a nighttime smoke but conesoiurs of fine marijuana would love smoking this all day long. Dispensary grade Grandaddy Purp is often a cheap knock off or just not grown properly and may smell more like hay and pine needles that have been in the rain too long and I would rate that stuff a 1, but it's not real GDP, it's just an imposter giving the strain a bad name.
j........r
May 28, 2016
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
this is my second review on this strain and I have to say that it is my favorite strain for night time. I am really not a huge fan of most indicas, I prefer sativas, but granddaddy purple is the best indica I have ever had and I can't get enough of it. the smell of the buds are very fruity and berryish, the vapor tastes earthy with a hint of sweetness. the high is quite euphoric with a mild couchlock feeling and comes on quite quickly. after an hour or 2 the couchlock feeling gets more intense while the euphoria slowly drifts off and your eyelids become very very heavy and you slowly drift off to sleep. I can't recommend GDP enough. if your are not a huge fan of indicas but you want to try one for sleep than look for GDP and give it a try.