One rolling surface to rule them all. This lightweight, portable, super badass leather cannabis rolling tray is brilliantly designed for all your custom rolling needs and also makes for a great travel companion.



The smooth surface of the leather allows for easy picking, packing and scraping of your ground greens, so don't worry about loosing those precious trichomes. The soft but sturdy leather is a great way to keep your herbs all in one place!



Don't smoke? This perma-bowl is a great place to stash your coins, keys, jewellery, hard candy or well, whatever you want.



Dimensions //

Small // Length 6.5" x Width 6.5"

Large // Length 8" x Width 8"



All of our leather items are designed by us and completely handmade using only premium leathers, extra durable, long lasting, hard wearing, responsibly sourced from Canadian suppliers with a firm ethical stance on whom they are supplied by.



We build each and every rolling tray with a handset Chicago style rivet. Tougher than nails.



Don't trust us? Each product is guaranteed. Something broke? Send it back, we'll fix it up and ship it back. Just like that.



Questions? Comments? Shout out : wetriplonger@gmail.com