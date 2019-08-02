About this product

An all-in-one disposable vape pen featuring C-Land; a sativa-dominant strain from your friends at Tweed. This product’s citrus flavours come from a terpene profile that includes limonene, found in fruits such as lemons, oranges, grapefruits and other citrus fruits. This all-in-one vape pen with a very strong THC potency potential is a 0.3ml fill and contains 83% THC. It is made up of nothing more than cannabis distillate and naturally derived terpenes. Easy to use and ready to go when you are.