Citrus C-Land Vape Pen
An all-in-one disposable vape pen featuring C-Land; a sativa-dominant strain from your friends at Tweed. This product’s citrus flavours come from a terpene profile that includes limonene, found in fruits such as lemons, oranges, grapefruits and other citrus fruits. This all-in-one vape pen with a very strong THC potency potential is a 0.3ml fill and contains 83% THC. It is made up of nothing more than cannabis distillate and naturally derived terpenes. Easy to use and ready to go when you are.
Candyland effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
