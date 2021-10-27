Alaskan TF is an exotic strain famed for its taste and favoured by connoisseurs for its high potency. Live Resin is made from single source flower.



Alaskan TF is an exotic strain famed for its taste and favoured by connoisseurs for its high potency. We start with naturally outdoor sun-grown cannabis. Flowers are harvested at night and flash frozen before being extracted at sub zero temperatures. This creates a strong, sticky resin packed with all the rich terpenes intact. A true entourage effect generating a powerful effect. Each Live Resin is made from single source flower. Packaged in a high quality glass concentrate jar, and sealed in a child resistant bag to seal in freshness. Contains dominant terpenes such as pinene and myrcene.