About this product
Alaskan TF is an exotic strain famed for its taste and favoured by connoisseurs for its high potency. We start with naturally outdoor sun-grown cannabis. Flowers are harvested at night and flash frozen before being extracted at sub zero temperatures. This creates a strong, sticky resin packed with all the rich terpenes intact. A true entourage effect generating a powerful effect. Each Live Resin is made from single source flower. Packaged in a high quality glass concentrate jar, and sealed in a child resistant bag to seal in freshness. Contains dominant terpenes such as pinene and myrcene.
About this strain
Alaskan Thunder Fuck (also referred to as ATF, Matanuska Thunder Fuck or Matanuska Tundra) is a legendary sativa marijuana strain originating in the Matanuska Valley area of Alaska. According to the legend, it was originally a Northern California sativa crossed with a Russian ruderalis, but sometime in the late 70s it was crossed with Afghani genetics to make it heartier. Alaskan Thunder Fuck usually presents large, beautifully frosted buds with incredibly strong odors of pine, lemon, menthol, and skunk. Known for possessing a relaxing yet intensely euphoric high, it is also described as having a “creeper” effect as well as pronounced appetite enhancement.
Alaskan Thunder Fuck effects
