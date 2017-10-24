Big Bud feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Big Bud has been derived from: Afghani x Northern Lights x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Big Bud feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 300 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, skunk, sweet, kush and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, stoned, powerfull.



