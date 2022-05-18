Haze autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 10% indica and 70% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Haze has been derived from: Haze x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 75 and 150 cm and will yield 100 to 200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, haze, earthy, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, creative, euphoric, relaxed, uplifting.



