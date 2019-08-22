About this product
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed.
View all details about Cannatonic feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Cannatonic feminized seeds today and grow your own!
About this strain
Cannatonic is a mostly CBD marijuana strain made by crossing MK Ultra and G13 Haze. This strain produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing. Medical marijuana patients choose Cannatonic to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety and migraines. This strain has a slightly earthy odor with a sweet citrus flavor.
Cannatonic effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!