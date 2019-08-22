Cannatonic feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Cannatonic has been derived from: G13 Haze x MK Ultra. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Cannatonic feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 120 cm and will yield 250 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, pine and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed.



View all details about Cannatonic feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Cannatonic feminized seeds today and grow your own!