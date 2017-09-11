Critical White feminized seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Critical White has been derived from: Critical Mass x White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Critical White feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 160 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, flowery, fruity and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, talkative, uplifting.



