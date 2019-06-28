Durban Poison feminized seeds grows into a plant with 5% indica and 95% sativa properties. Durban Poison has been derived from: Durban x Unknown Indica. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 72 days. Durban Poison feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 130 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 to 200 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, haze, spicy, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, happy, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 47.71 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Durban Poison feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/durban-poison-feminized-seeds