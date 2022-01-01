Skywalker OG feminized seeds grow into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Skywalker OG has been derived from: Skywalker x Og Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 50 to 65 days. Skywalker OG feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: diesel, lemon, pine, earthy and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



