About this product
Sleepy Joe OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% indica and 20% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she conbtains {"en": null}% ruderalis . Sleepy Joe OG feminized has been derived from: Nova Og x Obama Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Sleepy Joe OG is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 110 and 130 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 230 cm and will yield 850 to 900 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: strawberry, lemon, citrus and the effects can best be described as: powerful, euphoric, relaxed.
Now in stock, buy Sleepy Joe OG feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!
About this strain
Sleepy Joe OG is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Joseph OG and an unknown strain. Sleepy Joe OG is 34% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sleepy Joe OG effects include sleepy, relaxed, and confused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sleepy Joe OG when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and stress. Bred by Snoop Dogg, Sleepy Joe OG features flavors like earthy, piney, and skunky. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Sleepy Joe OG typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sleepy Joe OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
THC Strength
34% | high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!