Tangerine Dream autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Tangerine Dream has been derived from: Tangerine Dream x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Tangerine Dream autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 100 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 130 cm and will yield 80 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, pine, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, focused, happy, uplifting.



View all details about Tangerine Dream autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Tangerine Dream autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!

Show more