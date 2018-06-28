First and last time visiting. Crappy service (condescending bud tender who didn’t know the daily special), poor line organization (people cutting), and filled with bags of garbage and cans laying about. Their $12/g strains are the quality of maybe $8/g strains at nearby dispensaries. The place is a joke!
I had to leave Vancouver for like 8 months and I'm so glad you guys are still there.
I've been buying here for a while, even when I moved to Kits I just timed my buys to when I came downtown so I could get it here. I love the daily deals and the staff that's always friendly :)
I love the farm I have been going there since early this year and I drive from Surrey. the staff is always friendly and knowledgeable and I've never had a weed I didn't like!! plus all the extras try the moonrocks they are yummm
Gunna be honest.. I am a huge dtes supportee, and love visiting the neighborhood, I tend to venture with a friend as a bit of a chicken move, being a girl... Also not a ton of dispensary experience. I called in first and found out the process was painless..
I was a bit nervous going in, as it is a little more.. "safety concerned" settup than I was used to.
I didn't wait long, and tbe young man who served me took his time plucking stems off for me before weighing.. I was STUNNED.. and oh so grateful. My nervousness faded quickly and by time I left, I had forgotten I was nervous... And I hadn't even smoked yet.
Medication is fat more efficient than any previously used dispensary product, and you've gained a new loyal customer.
Thank you!!