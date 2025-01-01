We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Amherstview, Ontario
(1)
Credit cards accepted
8 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Spiritleaf - Princess Street - Kingston
4.5
(
29
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
8.5 mi away
new
order pickup
REC
Tokyo Smoke - Kingston - 1011 Princess St
5.0
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
6.9 mi away
order pickup
REC
Kingston Cannabis Inc
5.0
(
5
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
8.3 mi away
order delivery or pickup
The Herbary - Kingston
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
4.3 mi away
Cannabis Bazaar - Kingston
REC
6.3 mi away
710 Kingston - Princess
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
7.8 mi away
Northern Helm Cannabis - Kingston
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 11am ET
10.0 mi away
The Smoke & Leaf Ltd.
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 9am ET
14.9 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Kingston, ON
6.9 km
16 stores
Greater Napanee, ON
24.0 km
1 store
Gananoque, ON
40.8 km
1 store
Prince Edward, ON
46.0 km
3 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Amherstview
K7N 0E8
switch to map view
