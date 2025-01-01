We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting credit cards in Bridgenorth, Ontario
(1)
Credit cards accepted
16 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Sparq Retail - Peterborough - Chemong
5.0
(
2
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
5.5 mi away
order pickup
REC
Sparq Retail - Peterborough - Lansdowne
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
7.6 mi away
order pickup
Miss Jones - Chemong Outpost - Peterborough
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
4.6 mi away
Growers Retail - Frank Hill Rd - Coming Soon!
REC
5.1 mi away
SunFish Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
6.2 mi away
Sparq Retail - Peterborough - 340 Charlotte St
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 9am ET
6.4 mi away
The Peace Pipe - Peterborough
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
6.4 mi away
Bongos Lifestyles - Peterborough
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9:45am ET
6.5 mi away
Happy Dayz - Peterborough
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
6.6 mi away
Growers Retail - George St N - Peterborough
REC
3.5
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
6.8 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Peterborough
REC
5.0
(
16
)
Closed until 9am ET
7.5 mi away
Mellow Leaf
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
7.5 mi away
Kasa Kana - 1840 Lansdowne St W
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
7.8 mi away
Docks
REC
Closed until 11am ET
12.9 mi away
Lindsay Cannabis Store
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.6 mi away
The 420 Store
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.8 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Peterborough, ON
7.4 km
11 stores
Kawartha Lakes, ON
8.3 km
6 stores
Lakefield, ON
10.0 km
1 store
Norwood, ON
32.0 km
1 store
Port Hope, ON
47.4 km
4 stores
Cobourg, ON
48.4 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Bridgenorth
switch to map view
