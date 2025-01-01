We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting cash in Cornwall, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
12 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
INDIGENOUS
Cannabis Island - Akwesasne
5.0
(
2
)
Pickup
Preorder until 8am ET
1.1 mi away
order pickup
INDIGENOUS
Higher Ground Cannabis Co
4.9
(
33
)
Delivery
Pickup
Open until 11:59pm ET
3.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
INDIGENOUS
Weedway
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
5.6 mi away
order pickup
INDIGENOUS
Cannabis Island Dispensary - 37
4.9
(
7
)
Delivery
Pickup
Closed until 8am ET
8.6 mi away
order delivery or pickup
INDIGENOUS
Dank Bank Recreational Dispensary
5.0
(
7
)
Pickup
Preorder until 7am ET
11.7 mi away
order pickup
INDIGENOUS
Top Shelf Cannabis Co.
5.0
(
19
)
Closed until 8am ET
12.0 mi away
order pickup
Canna Cabana - Cornwall
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 12pm ET
1.0 mi away
Shiny Bud Cannabis - Cornwall
REC
4.9
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
1.1 mi away
Groove Cannabis Co.
REC
Closed until 10am ET
1.3 mi away
R Pharm 2U
INDIGENOUS
Closed until 9am ET
4.2 mi away
Belushi’s Farm - Akwesasne
INDIGENOUS
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 9am ET
6.1 mi away
Lawless & Co.
INDIGENOUS
4.7
(
17
)
Closed until 8am ET
9.0 mi away
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Hogansburg, ON
1.8 km
1 store
Alexandria, ON
33.0 km
1 store
Find all locations
