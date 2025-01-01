We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries accepting cash in Orillia, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
12 results
Sort by
Recommended
Sponsored Stores
REC
Miss Jones - Kozlov Outpost - Barrie
ad
5.0
(
4
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.9 mi away
order delivery or pickup
All Store results
Happy Dayz - Orillia
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
0.1 mi away
Miss Jones - Sunshine City Outpost
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
0.1 mi away
Uplift Cannabis-Orillia
REC
3.1
(
7
)
Closed until 11am ET
0.7 mi away
Vivid Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
1.6 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Orillia
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
1.8 mi away
The Den Cannabis Store - Orillia
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
2.4 mi away
Rama Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
4.5 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - Hillsdale
REC
3.2
(
2
)
Closed until 11am ET
16.9 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis - Barrie - Grove St E
REC
18.3 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis Co - Barrie North
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.9 mi away
Bloom Cannabis - Barrie - Drive-Thru Pick-Up Available!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
19.4 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Hillsdale, ON
27.2 km
1 store
Beaverton, ON
28.9 km
1 store
Barrie, ON
29.3 km
20 stores
Gravenhurst, ON
34.7 km
4 stores
Innisfil, ON
35.5 km
2 stores
Georgina, ON
40.2 km
3 stores
Midland, ON
40.3 km
2 stores
Baldwin, ON
40.8 km
1 store
Wasaga Beach, ON
46.5 km
4 stores
Angus, ON
48.0 km
3 stores
Bracebridge, ON
49.0 km
2 stores
Kawartha Lakes, ON
49.6 km
2 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Orillia
switch to map view
Filters
Cash accepted
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
1
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
GMO Cookies
Pineapple Express
Pink Kush
Animal Face
Blue Dream
Jean Guy
Mango Haze
Show all 684
clear all
view results