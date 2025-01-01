We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Stores
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dispensaries with an ATM in Oshawa, Ontario
(1)
ATM available on-site
2 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
4K Cannabis - Ajax
5.0
(
16
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
8.7 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Your Local Cannabis (Markham & Steeles)
REC
4.5
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
20.0 mi away
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors or clinics nearby
Doctors & clinics
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Courtice, ON
4.3 km
1 store
Hampton, ON
7.4 km
1 store
Bowmanville, ON
12.4 km
3 stores
Ajax, ON
12.8 km
6 stores
Pickering, ON
17.5 km
10 stores
Newcastle, ON
22.2 km
2 stores
Port Perry, ON
22.7 km
4 stores
Toronto, ON
25.2 km
159 stores
Uxbridge, ON
30.2 km
3 stores
Whitchurch-Stouffville, ON
30.6 km
8 stores
Port Hope, ON
44.1 km
4 stores
Aurora, ON
45.9 km
9 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Oshawa
switch to map view
Filters
ATM available on-site
Deals
Deals
Rec/Med
Recreational
Fulfillment
Pickup
Delivery
Store hours
Open now
Pre-order
Discounts
Veteran
Payments
Cash accepted
Credit cards accepted
Debit cards accepted
Online payments accepted
Ownership
Black owned
Woman owned
Features
1
ATM available on-site
Accessibility
Wheelchair accessible
Strain name
Pink Kush
Blue Dream
Pineapple Express
Animal Face
Tropic Thunder
Bubba Kush
Jean Guy
Show all 1,000
clear all
view results