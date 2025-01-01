We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Shakespeare, Ontario
(1)
Wheelchair accessible
6 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
Reserved Cannabis - Waterloo
4.7
(
3
)
Delivery
Pickup
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
14.4 mi away
order delivery or pickup
Little Leaf - Stratford
REC
Closed until 10am ET
5.9 mi away
Happy Leaf Cannabis - Waterloo
REC
Closed until 11am ET
16.8 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Waterloo
REC
Closed until 10am ET
17.7 mi away
Zen Cannabis - Kitchener
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.7 mi away
Chamba Cannabis Co - Waterloo
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Open until Friday at 11pm ET
19.2 mi away
Find weed in a city near you
Stratford, ON
8.9 km
5 stores
New Hamburg, ON
10.2 km
1 store
Waterloo, ON
23.0 km
15 stores
Kitchener, ON
24.7 km
16 stores
Woodstock, ON
26.1 km
5 stores
Mitchell, ON
31.1 km
1 store
Elmira, ON
34.0 km
1 store
Cambridge, ON
38.6 km
16 stores
Listowel, ON
41.2 km
2 stores
Brant, ON
42.4 km
1 store
Guelph, ON
47.9 km
3 stores
London, ON
49.2 km
2 stores
Brantford, ON
49.8 km
2 stores
Find all locations
