 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Bergman's Gold Leaf (fem) seeds
Hybrid

Bergman's Gold Leaf (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Skip to Reviews
4.73
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Bergman's Gold Leaf (fem) seeds
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Bergman's Gold Leaf (fem) seeds

$109.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

White Gold

White Gold
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

White Gold is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Himalayan Gold. This strain produces euphoric effects that allow you to focus. White Gold tastes sweet and earthy with a hint of fruitiness. It has a pungent haze aroma. Growers say White Gold has dense colas that are caked in sticky resin.

3 customer reviews

4.73

write a review

Tue Oct 01 2019
W........z
I really wish someone somehow someway could get this strain updated on Leafly. I would love to be able to locate this strain in Phoenix AZ. It works for me better than any pharma on the market with no side effects. Please help!
1 person found this helpful
Wed Dec 05 2018
T........u
Goldleaf has a very distinctive smell. Its a good mood weed. The look is a green only seen by this variety. The fruity scent is carried throughout the smoke. Make sure to have some water near by. Cottenmouth seems to be the only noticeable side effect beside high as a kite!! Hang on and enjoy the high!!
3 people found this helpful
Wed Jun 07 2017
F........o
Nice smooth smoke. Kind of a sweet fruity smell. I wish I knew the origins. Two different phenos. Both look really similar until late in flower. A couple started throwing out nanners around wk 7 or 8 but no seeds. I keep them picked off anyway. One pheno finishes in about 9 weeks and the other in 10.
2 people found this helpful