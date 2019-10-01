After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.
I really wish someone somehow someway could get this strain updated on Leafly. I would love to be able to locate this strain in Phoenix AZ. It works for me better than any pharma on the market with no side effects. Please help!
Goldleaf has a very distinctive smell. Its a good mood weed. The look is a green only seen by this variety.
The fruity scent is carried throughout the smoke. Make sure to have some water near by. Cottenmouth seems to be the only noticeable side effect beside high as a kite!! Hang on and enjoy the high!!
Nice smooth smoke. Kind of a sweet fruity smell. I wish I knew the origins.
Two different phenos. Both look really similar until late in flower. A couple started throwing out nanners around wk 7 or 8 but no seeds. I keep them picked off anyway. One pheno finishes in about 9 weeks and the other in 10.