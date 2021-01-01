 Loading…

About this product

The Platinum Mixpack contains three precious strains with feminized seeds for guaranteed results. The first strain in the pack is Gold Leaf, a 60% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 21%. Gold Lead can deliver a powerful feeling of euphoria with a mood-boosting high and an ability to help the symptoms of depression, ADHD, insomnia and fibromyalgia. The second strain in the pack is Super Silver Haze, 10% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 18%. Super Silver Haze is known for its deep relaxation vibes and the ability to release the user’s mind from stress and depression. The last strain is Purple Haze, a 30% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 20%. Expect a floaty and stress-free high with this strain.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

Platinum Purple Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Platinum Purple Kush, also known as "Platinum Purple" is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross of Purple Kush. Platinum Purple Kush is known for providing relaxing and euphoric effects that allow you to retain focus. This strain features a strong, grape aroma that is musky and unique. Consumers love Platinum Purple Kush because the euphoria starts off feeling like a sativa, but ends on a sedating indica note. This strain is ideal for evening use. Medical marijuana patients choose Platinum Purple Kush to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia and chronic pain.

