The Platinum Mixpack contains three precious strains with feminized seeds for guaranteed results. The first strain in the pack is Gold Leaf, a 60% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 21%. Gold Lead can deliver a powerful feeling of euphoria with a mood-boosting high and an ability to help the symptoms of depression, ADHD, insomnia and fibromyalgia. The second strain in the pack is Super Silver Haze, 10% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 18%. Super Silver Haze is known for its deep relaxation vibes and the ability to release the user’s mind from stress and depression. The last strain is Purple Haze, a 30% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 20%. Expect a floaty and stress-free high with this strain.
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Platinum Purple Kush, also known as "Platinum Purple" is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross of Purple Kush. Platinum Purple Kush is known for providing relaxing and euphoric effects that allow you to retain focus. This strain features a strong, grape aroma that is musky and unique. Consumers love Platinum Purple Kush because the euphoria starts off feeling like a sativa, but ends on a sedating indica note. This strain is ideal for evening use. Medical marijuana patients choose Platinum Purple Kush to help relieve symptoms assocated with insomnia and chronic pain.
