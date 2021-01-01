About this product

The Platinum Mixpack contains three precious strains with feminized seeds for guaranteed results. The first strain in the pack is Gold Leaf, a 60% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 21%. Gold Lead can deliver a powerful feeling of euphoria with a mood-boosting high and an ability to help the symptoms of depression, ADHD, insomnia and fibromyalgia. The second strain in the pack is Super Silver Haze, 10% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 18%. Super Silver Haze is known for its deep relaxation vibes and the ability to release the user’s mind from stress and depression. The last strain is Purple Haze, a 30% Indica strain with THC levels of up to 20%. Expect a floaty and stress-free high with this strain.