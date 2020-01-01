Abba Medix

 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About this strain

Purple Bud

Purple Bud

From Sensi Seeds comes the purple-blossomed indica Purple Bud, appropriately named for its bright hues of lavender. A descendant of Afghani indicas, this colorful plant offers large harvests of sparkling buds that carry the sweet and piney aroma of sandalwood. A distant sativa relative from Jamaica gives this strain a little added height and cerebral invigoration, but Purple Bud’s effects generally fall heavy on both mind and body. After crossing the Afghani indicas with a Jamaican sativa, Sensi Seeds added genetics from a Dutch Hindu Kush and a California Purple Kush.

