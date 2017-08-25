ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Bud reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Bud.

Reviews

23

Avatar for Skintclint
Member since 2019
A wonderful earthy experience, dreamy..... Amazing Mahogany snaps through the flavours. An easy grow.... I couldn't get the purple effect 😢 but the she was still an experience I call a " must try"
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Unikdude
Member since 2018
Lot of thc on this Strain .purple color also very attractive .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Avatar for PendletonCannabisAS
Member since 2018
Great relaxing euphoric high... I had some trim of Oregon Purple Bud that I grew, and the trim made Great Dab... Also we have Purple Bud at Pendleton Cannabis!!! Stop on in when passing through Pendleton, Oregon!!! ✌💨 Ask for Austin
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for levi6577
Member since 2017
Originally picked this up to deal with my daily headaches, and while it did not help me in that area, it did take my mind off of it enough to help me sleep. A little of this and I got drowsy and wanted my bed, but a little more and I started thinking deeply about human consciousness. Pretty good bud...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for turnleft2right
Member since 2016
Grew 6 indoors with 600w hps 2 went purple. Veg stage for 30 days. Followed for 70 last 10 days i flushed. I ended up with about 12 ounces fully dried and cured. Very shocked by how potent this strain is!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Lawlez
Member since 2017
5 Plants (3 indoor, 2 outdoor) only 1 turned purple(left it outside during cold nights). Really nice smell, quite good harvest anr very potent effects. Lets you sleep tight.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for turnleft2right
Member since 2016
has been such a pleasure to grow. amazing price for seeds. not auto seeds, but fems... got a very high yield. loved the smoke !
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkative