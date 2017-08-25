We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Great relaxing euphoric high... I had some trim of Oregon Purple Bud that I grew, and the trim made Great Dab... Also we have Purple Bud at Pendleton Cannabis!!! Stop on in when passing through Pendleton, Oregon!!! ✌💨 Ask for Austin
Originally picked this up to deal with my daily headaches, and while it did not help me in that area, it did take my mind off of it enough to help me sleep. A little of this and I got drowsy and wanted my bed, but a little more and I started thinking deeply about human consciousness. Pretty good bud...
Grew 6 indoors with 600w hps 2 went purple. Veg stage for 30 days. Followed for 70 last 10 days i flushed. I ended up with about 12 ounces fully dried and cured. Very shocked by how potent this strain is!