TeamScienceOttawa on August 1st, 2019

Picked up 3.5g of this after work yesterday and I have to agree with other reviewer of this strain, for something being marketed by Aurora as a "sativa" this is actually pretty balanced. The size of the nuggets are vary between small and medium (which is fine for a batch only 3.5g) and are in ideal condition, and their scent provides a hint of blueberry. High was enhancing and not overpowering. THC% was 17.5. I hope to grab some more of this again in the future.