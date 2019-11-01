 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Dream

Blue Dream

by Aurora

Skip to Reviews
5.04
Aurora Cannabis Flower Blue Dream

Learn More

About this product

A classic sativa-dominant hybrid strain, with dense light green buds. This high THC strain has a sweet berry, and pine aroma.

4 customer reviews

Show all
5.04

write a review

Champion_Hawke

My favourite strain of weed ever! Aurora produces good product that give you a good, uplifting high. Good for energy and positivity

sciencebang

Classic, great, would do again. very thorough high but not too strong

TeamScienceOttawa

Picked up 3.5g of this after work yesterday and I have to agree with other reviewer of this strain, for something being marketed by Aurora as a "sativa" this is actually pretty balanced. The size of the nuggets are vary between small and medium (which is fine for a batch only 3.5g) and are in ideal condition, and their scent provides a hint of blueberry. High was enhancing and not overpowering. THC% was 17.5. I hope to grab some more of this again in the future.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Aurora Logo
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.