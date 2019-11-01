Champion_Hawke
on November 1st, 2019
My favourite strain of weed ever! Aurora produces good product that give you a good, uplifting high. Good for energy and positivity
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A classic sativa-dominant hybrid strain, with dense light green buds. This high THC strain has a sweet berry, and pine aroma.
on November 1st, 2019
My favourite strain of weed ever! Aurora produces good product that give you a good, uplifting high. Good for energy and positivity
on September 7th, 2019
Classic, great, would do again. very thorough high but not too strong
on August 1st, 2019
Picked up 3.5g of this after work yesterday and I have to agree with other reviewer of this strain, for something being marketed by Aurora as a "sativa" this is actually pretty balanced. The size of the nuggets are vary between small and medium (which is fine for a batch only 3.5g) and are in ideal condition, and their scent provides a hint of blueberry. High was enhancing and not overpowering. THC% was 17.5. I hope to grab some more of this again in the future.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.