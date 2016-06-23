ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Blue Magoo

Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

1933 reported effects from 249 people
Relaxed 67%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 44%
Creative 30%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 3%
Headache 2%

Avatar for MzBluMagoo
Member since 2014
Blue Magoo is actually a cross between Blueberry, Major League Bud, and Afgoo..The original magoo grower used to by my Ommp grower. The original strain comes from Portland, Oregon.
Avatar for friendsrgreat1
Member since 2014
Smoked a bowl in the shower while groovin out to some funky jams. Very unique smell and taste, fruity and delicious! Over all an amazing high. I was stimulated, giggly, and happy beyond belief. Helped loads for muscular and bone pain relief in my legs, all aching gone and a great time to boot! I was...
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain 4-5; nausea 6-7 when I medicated round 2200 or so? Takes bout 5 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (a must for me). Head high energetic; definitely a daytime med. Body high very nice; just what I needed. Got a kick outta the tight buds & red hairs; high quality...
Avatar for Narpet
Member since 2014
I've suffered from true migraines since I was a child (for over 40 years) and I've recently come to MMJ for relief because I can't stand the prescriptions and I can't have caffeine (which works great for migraines but I'm allergic to). I researched and researched and decided to make Blue Magoo my fi...
Avatar for Somnus
Member since 2013
Blue Magoo looks and smells outstanding. The description on leafly is spot on, so I do not know what else to add other than to say Blue Magoo leans on the indica side of things. It is also worth noting that I did not get the munchies while medicating and it wasn't overly harsh, which is a welcome ch...
