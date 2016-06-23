- Herbal
- Peppery
- Pine
Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side Effects