Blue Dream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Blue Dream.
Blue Dream strain effects
Blue Dream strain helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Stress
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
C........k
November 24, 2016
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Friends, stoners, red-eyed countrymen, lend me your ears; for I bring unto thee a tale of the Blue Dream... T’was a calm April night, 2014 it was, and I had eagerly purchased an eighth of some pungent Blue Dream. It’s abundance of sugary trichomes, paired with the thick density of the bud was enough to bring a tear to your eye. I enthusiastically ground up the cheeba, packed a generous bowl and went to town. Eight minutes and a bowl later, I was beginning to assume that my herb wasn’t all that strong…but then it hit me like a 150-ton locomotive of euphoria. “Whoooa” was the only thing that I could say, as I looked at everything around the living room. Everything looked as if it were lagging behind by a few frames, and this cerebral adventure lasted for the first few minutes…but just when I thought that Blue Dream had shown me everything there was to experience about her, her sativa effects began to kick in. All of a sudden, I felt as if I was briskly cruising on a warm cloud, which was followed by an amazing burst of energy. Folks let me tell you, if you’d ever like to find out how an eagle feels when it spreads its majestic wings and takes to the air at 80 mph., this strain is a kickass tool to take you there. Finally, when all of your euphoric energy has been expended, Blue Dream ends her experience with a mellow cruise induced by her indica side. Call in at Jimmy John’s and order 12 sandwiches, fire up Netflix, and take it easy on the couch until you slowly begin to melt into the furniture, because you're going to start to drift off into your happy place; and as soon as you reach that critical point of relaxation, you’re going to sleep like a sloth on twelve doses of Ambien. Folks, I guess the moral of the story here is that Blue Dream is an outstanding and pleasurable strain that is fun for cannabis enthusiasts anywhere on the experience spectrum; from the novice user who is looking to have an easy-going yet memorable experience, to the seasoned smoker who owns a laser pointer and a cat, and anybody in between; but my review alone can’t depict the exquisite effects that Blue Dream has to offer. Roll up a liberal amount of Blue Dream, spark it up, and let her take you on a spectacular trip; you’ll be thankful you did when your mind is blissfully floating through the heavens.
w........n
May 7, 2012
Euphoric
Focused
Dry eyes
I consider this strain perfect for my psychological problems. almost every other weed with this high sativa content seems to cause extreme paranoia but nothing at all like. i felt completely free and loving and more compasionate about myself than i ever have. i have always had an extremely low self esteem and even though i knew that during the experience my depression was lifted enough for me to easily cope with it. I have complex ptds from 25 years of emotional abuse from my mother and neglect from my father. and i felt more relaxed and compassionate about myself any every other person and i knew i had that in there. recomended for anyone that has extreme emotions disturbances about things that happend during your life. not recomended for medical conditions such pchizophrenia obsessive compulsive disorder bi-polasr disorder or anything along thouse lines. not depression though, it eased my depression which had readched a level were i was on suicide watch for 3 years. this strain made my happier and have a more controlled perspective on life while enjoying myself than any other strain ever. deffinately by far my favorite
H........h
June 27, 2016
Creative
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
Blue Dream is a favorite for my patients who suffer from anxiety or are looking for a way to stay relaxed yet focused while being productive. Motivated and relaxed.
C........s
August 22, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Incredible strain, especially for wanting to get activities and responsibilities done. It provides a very energetic & alert high that will give you an adventurous demeanor. Two dabs of blue dream cake badder had me cleaning my kitchen and room while listening to some of the finest cannabis friendly music. A great smoke for the person who wants to get out or just get up to get some shit done!
B........o
May 19, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Finally, I've gotten to try Blue Dream. This is a highly touted sativa-dominant hybrid that does not fail to live up to it's hype. Right off the bat I've got to say, this is one of the best strains I have ever smoked. Absolutely phenomenal in nearly every aspect. Top 5 strain all time for me. Now, to the characteristics.. The buds were absolutely covered in trichomes inside and out, nice to look at. The smell of this bud is simply amazing, it has a very strong blueberry smell and the taste is similar, but subdued a bit in comparison. The high is simply top notch, where awesome uplifting sativa effects mix with a calm relaxation make this strain one of the best. Medically, this strain is effective against anxiety, depression, and stress; I'm sure there are more, but that's what I use this strain for and it does a great job. Simply put, If you have a chance to try this strain - do so, you will not be disappointed. Highly recommended. Nearly perfect strain with solid genetics.
M........s
April 21, 2017
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
TL:DR - This is easily the best strain I have ever enjoyed, judging by any metric. I'm not only able to tolerate - but have been able to enjoy Blue Dream. It is the strain that has utterly convinced me that there can indeed be marked differences between strains of the same cannabis subspecies. The effects listed on the Leafly strain info are remarkably accurate. Blue Dream is a good strain for happiness, depression, mood, vigilance, creativity, and those who need to medicate and stay functional. You want more info after that TL:DR? Here you go: I stopped smoking pot a long time ago. It must be about 15 years now since I was last able to truly enjoy it. There was a gradual shift from enjoyment to being riddled with anxiety, hellish introspection, and a mental self-flagellation of an uncommonly robust nature, which had begun to make me question if I had some deep-seated masochistic tendencies I had buried and forgot about. Shit sucked. So I stopped smoking. Flash forward 15 years, five surgeries, and I find myself recently emerged from a decade's long addiction to fentanyl, hydromorphone, and good ol' trusty heroin when I ran through my Rx before I was supposed to. You can see how pain management might be a tricky issue. I've been experimenting with flower and concentrates over the last year without much consistency in how they work and how I handle it. But there's been enough of a glow in a few experiences to keep me searching for something that will work. Nearly all I had been smoking and vaping were indicas, or indica-dominant hybrids, since the commonly accepted rule of thumb is that sativas are bad for anxiety, indicas are good. So, I was trying those types over and over again and I absolutely hated it. Many days I would rather be in pain then be high since, not only did I feel worse than before I smoked, but it would absolutely wreck my fucking day. I had all but given up on finding something that I could use and was weighing the pros and cons of attempting to be responsible with pain management via prescription opioids, again. On a last-ditch attempt at finding something that would work, I picked up a gram of Blue Dream and one of Tangerine Dream (No intention of keeping a theme, there) and I rolled the dice on a gram of Atomic Northern Lights. after reading the information on, and reviews of, those three. Blue Dream was the one I had my sights on first. My tolerance is low. Very low. So I pinched off ~0.05gm and loaded into a one-hitter. As I'm putting the buds back into the jar, I catch myself sticking my nose in it and inhaling deeply, thoroughly, and getting lost in the aroma. A little grassy, a vague hint of the spice cabinet, and a good measure of the nectar-laden flowers of fruit trees. It also has that extra-special something to it that always defines high-quality cannabis for me. If you've ever smelled the stuff they used to import in quantities ranging from the shitload to the fuckton (I think those are imperial units), in addition to medical, you'll know what I'm talking about. I light the pipe, inhale, hold for ~2 seconds, exhale, and put it away. The taste of this is really good. I grew up on brick weed though so anything that tastes better than that brown-frown garbage is always a treat for me. However, I'm not particularly fond of the taste of smoke on anything but food. That said, this is pretty good. Smooth. Enjoyable. Nothing to complain about, but nothing I'm going to base a recommendation on, either. The high itself though, is like, the best shit ever! The literature says that this is a potent strain, but it's so gentle on the psyche I'm starting to think I can try other strains in the same range and not have a bad experience. After I exhale, I'll get that initial shift in perception both visually and internally and it begins to build slowly over the next 10-20 minutes from there. There are mild waves of euphoria and - I feel weird saying all this since I never used to believe it, but it's true - relaxation that wash over you. Real euphoria. Happy, smiling, God-it's-good-to-be-alive type euphoria. In no way do I feel lazy, nor stupid in the head. That is such a drastic departure from everything else I've tried that I almost begin to suspect I've taken on a placebo-effect from reading the reviews. But I haven't. I can't quite tell if this gives me energy, or if puts me into the proper mindset to be productive. It doesn't stimulate as much as it give vigilance. Either way, I love it. I no longer feel like a lazy bastard, sleeping and eating Cheetos while giggling at Netflix. Don't get me wrong, I used to love that, and I know a lot of you do, too. I'm not knocking it, I'm just not able to do it and not feel anxiety. That initial energy and bliss that I get tapers off after the first hour or so to a nice midpoint that feels more like contentment or satisfaction with life, than it does euphoria. Which I actually enjoy. I don't want to be tits-to-the-wind for 6 hours at a time. A good hour of being goofy-level happy is good for me. Any more than that and I start noticing parallels to how I would act under the forceful euphoria of opioids. Nothing bad, just a little more social lubrication than I want for that long a time. I - completely - agree that this is a good strain for depression, mood, vigilance, creativity, and those who need to medicate and stay functional. Blue Dream is - truly - enjoyable. While it's not as good on pain as the Tangerine Dream or the ATL I picked up at the same time, it is wonderful in its own way. I don't focus on it, and I'm too damn happy to really give a shit if I hurt, too. This is the strain which has eased a freight train of anxiety and uncertainty about my medical options in dealing with this aging, broken, body and the possibility of walking straight back into the addiction I worked so hard to escape from. I will be keeping a supply of this on-hand to reach for whenever I need to be able to function socially, professionally, intellectually, or any other "lly" I'm missing there. I can't recommend it enough!
T........3
May 11, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Blue dream is definitely a strain that will quickly make it to your favorites list! With that being said, this strain can be used during both day and night. I noticed that if you smoke a little bit, you'll get more sativa effects and If you smoke a good bit, the indica effects take over. This strain is great for pain, stress/anxiety, appetite issues, sleep issues and much more! No matter how much you smoke, you'll feel great and euphoric! I always have to pick this up when I find some! Great strain 4/5! :)
r........4
January 12, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Blue dream is a jack of all trades hybrid strain for me. it's everywhere, cheap, tastes good, smells good, looks good and has good effects. the best part is that both indica and sativa effects can be felt. it's not my absolute favorite strain but I will never say no to blue dream!