Sheppard65
on October 10th, 2019
Top terpene strain, mid tier strength usually around 16%. Price is reasonable at $39 for 3.5g
A classic strain that originated in the 60's, most recently crossed with KC33. Canaca Mango's flavour comes from a high terpene content of myrcene, also found in mangos.
on July 27th, 2019
THE WORST bud I've ever seen. Dry as can be, buds are barely the size of a pea.. Not to mention I took a picture of some of the buds.. Literally a giant stem with a small bud on the end. I work in a cannabis shop, and let me tell you I would NEVER recommend a product of this quality. Awful bud, even worse trim job.
on March 10th, 2019
Horrible stuff. Canaca should not be allowed to sell such poor quality product. Packaging date was in the same month as purchase date so as a consumer I thought it would be fresh boy was I wrong. The product was similar hardness to dog kibbles. It rattled around in the pill bottle it was shipped in. It seems like it was freeze dried not cured. Popcorn sized buds is a generous description. Did not resemble any cannabis I have ever seen pale light green no trichomes, no sticky icky, faint sweet smell. I have never seen cannabis of this odd green colour. The effects similar to a cannabis rated at 5% THC. Boveda packs and tightpac vacuum containers could not save this stuff. Canaca you should have better quality control. This batch should have been thrown out not sent out to consumers because it is GARBAGE.
The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.