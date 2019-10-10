 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Mango Flower

by Canaca

3.05
About this product

A classic strain that originated in the 60's, most recently crossed with KC33. Canaca Mango's flavour comes from a high terpene content of myrcene, also found in mangos.

5 customer reviews

3.05

Sheppard65

Top terpene strain, mid tier strength usually around 16%. Price is reasonable at $39 for 3.5g

CanadianCannabisseur

THE WORST bud I've ever seen. Dry as can be, buds are barely the size of a pea.. Not to mention I took a picture of some of the buds.. Literally a giant stem with a small bud on the end. I work in a cannabis shop, and let me tell you I would NEVER recommend a product of this quality. Awful bud, even worse trim job.

Cottonmouth247

Horrible stuff. Canaca should not be allowed to sell such poor quality product. Packaging date was in the same month as purchase date so as a consumer I thought it would be fresh boy was I wrong. The product was similar hardness to dog kibbles. It rattled around in the pill bottle it was shipped in. It seems like it was freeze dried not cured. Popcorn sized buds is a generous description. Did not resemble any cannabis I have ever seen pale light green no trichomes, no sticky icky, faint sweet smell. I have never seen cannabis of this odd green colour. The effects similar to a cannabis rated at 5% THC. Boveda packs and tightpac vacuum containers could not save this stuff. Canaca you should have better quality control. This batch should have been thrown out not sent out to consumers because it is GARBAGE.

About this strain

Mango

Mango
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

The Mango cannabis strain has been around since the early 1960s. In 1991, it was crossed with KC 33 to give us the current Mango strain. Its buds have been known to grow very large, about the size of a softball, and can be up to a foot and a half in length. The foliage turns to a deep red/purple color with a smell and taste of sweet mango. Mango takes 9 to 11 weeks to flower.

About this brand

Canaca Logo
Canaca was created as a tribute to our forward-thinking country and its remarkable people. We believe legal, responsible cannabis makes Canada a better place, and celebrate the many Canadians whose lives are enhanced by it. We exist to create safe, high-quality, mainstream cannabis products for all Canadians. We practice responsible marketing practices, are transparent about our products and operations, and always strive to exceed our customer’s expectations. We’re growing and learning fast and if we make mistakes along the way we’ll be open and honest about it, and will work to make it right while always striving to be better. At the end of the day it’s about being passionate about what we do and the people we serve. Why do we do what we do? For the love of the leaf.