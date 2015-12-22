ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
KC 33, bred by KC Brains in Holland, is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid cross between Afghani, Haze, and a Ukrainian landrace strain. The '33' marks the breeder's age when this strain was conceived in 1993. With a zesty lemon aroma, KC 33 delivers weightless cerebral effects that never sink down to the body. This strain was mainly bred for the outdoor cultivator, as these plants thrive in wet, cooler climates. 

A relaxing high, but not "couch lock". Kills a lot of my joint/knee pain, allowing me to work all day. My fave aspect of this plant is it's ability to thrive in a cold environment. Even with the temps dropping below freezing, this strain showed no damage. Only after a week in temps as low as 20 ever...
I really like this strain. Smellwise it has an amazing smell. Very citrusy and a little bit of mint. It has decent crystals on it and orange hairs as well. The high it gave me was indeed very euphoric. It gave me alot of tingles and I can see this strain being very good for pain management. It gives...
Excellent strain. Big crystal frosted minty green looking nugs with fat leaves. These nugs truly smell and look beautiful. The overview For KC 33 states that the high stays in your head, I found that to be false I had full body effects with a very cerebral high, which I quite enjoyed. I like indi...
Huge complex and dense coloungs frosty on the outside with a fresh lemony aroma and fruity finish. a great relaxer on the focusing side with a mild arrused appetite
Eastern European
Afghani
KC 33
Leda Uno
Mango
