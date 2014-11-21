Mango reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Mango.
Mango strain effects
Mango reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
b........1
November 21, 2014
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This has been one of the best strains I've ever tasted, smelt, and experienced. The effects are right up the alley that I look for when smoking. Induces a immediate relaxed calming feeling, but after about 5-10 minutes you unexpectedly and almost instantaneously start experiencing intense euphoria alongside an initial energetic experience. Also, expect to feel a warm, tingly, spa-like body buzz take you over after about 5-10 minutes. There is definitely strong psychoactive thc effects and physical CBd induced effects felt. You forget about time altogether. I didn't look at the clock for about 2 1/2 hours after I smoked and I was still experiencing a extraordinary "trip." I can honestly say that for 3 good hours I was in another world with absolute contentment and no worry whatsoever at all. I also am a musician and this strain makes me very creative and tremendously appreciative towards all music. It's not just music, anything that you involve yourself in or think about that you are passionate for will be enjoyed like you were experiencing it for the first time. I have nothing but positive things to say about this strain. Conclusively, after my 3-4 hours sojourning in another world, I came home to my nice warm bed, where I slept peacefully and uninterrupted for a superb 8 hours of sleep. I woke up refreshed and ready to go to school. Oh, my friend who suffers from panic attack disorder really appreciated this strain. He was bubbly, passionate, and just a blessing to be around while he was under the influence of this stain. Typically, if anyone experiences paranoia from cannabis, it is this guy, and he had none whatsoever at all (with what we call her, "Mandy.") with mango! I hope this was a rather detailed elucidation of what it's like to hang out with mango! Outsidetheboxdetroit
l........4
November 11, 2014
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Pretty lung expanding. Took about 5-10 mins to kick in and now it feels like I'm swaying back and fourth. I took it for pain and to calm down after a long day. My face is a little numb and tingly. Very uplifting with no paranoia. My mind is pretty clear. Racing thoughts knocked out and I can see that this strain is gonna be a good one for getting to sleep and nighttime pain. It's a keeper!!!
B........3
October 29, 2013
Right off the bat, the name caught my attention. So I got a clone and tried it out. This became one of my favorite plants to grow. For starters, it only had 1 to 3 leaves on each branch as opposed to the typical 5 or 7. It started growing the normal ones closer towards the end. After much research, I was happy to find out that this would have no ill effect. The buds were really thick and dense. I was under the impression that this was more of an indica dominant hybrid. If it is a total indica then you might be happy to know that it isn't a super heavyweight hitter or a 'de-motivator', but it has a killer buzz none the less. It totally lived up to its rep for having an amazing smell and flavor. Some of my friends swore it smelled and tasted like mango. Others just thought it was really pungent and fruity. Either way, it had the most unique smell I've ever experienced.
v........1
April 30, 2014
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Very Strong. Mango hits you hard in the face with a groovy fruit-tasting trip. After four puffs from my MFLB vape, I was lost in it. The CBD from this strong indica slows you down. You will feel strong euphoria and a strong sense of serenity. All the stress or anxiety dissipates with every vape. If you smoke for more than an hour or so, you begin to have psychedelic effects. The bud itself smells fruity and delicious. This is a must have smoke for anyone who loves indicas.
f........k
February 3, 2014
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Wonderful strain. I'm high on it right now, and I can barely type. 5-stars
a........l
July 16, 2015
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Hmm...May be my new favourite over Blueberry. I don't get the cons of stomach upsets or munchies on Mango vs Blueberry. Nice, relaxed and happy high, and eases you into a restful sleep at a slow pace. Smells and tastes phe-nomanal. Pretty good for social anxiety as the side effects of paranoia or really any side effects at all are minimal if Im gonna be honest. I haven't tried this yet in some of my most anxiety-inducing places (i.e. clubs) but for now I can say this does it's job well.
c........s
June 18, 2015
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Damn!!! The citrus flavors of this tropical tasting indica are so prominent that the moment you open the container, your mouth will salivate and crave the tropical fruit. Beautiful buds, and an excellent Indica effect. For me, woke me up and helped me be creative. For others, they may catch a very heavy buzz. Mango is a fantastic strain.
_........_
August 12, 2016
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
EXCERPT: "The overall feeling of well-being increases (both in body and in mind). However, I still feel motivated. " ||-----|| FULL REVIEW: A nice, uplifted calm feeling. I vaporized at 205C - 210C and really enjoyed the entire process. The smell when I opened the container. The visual aspect of the buds. The awesome way it grinds up perfectly. It has a sweet taste and little to no bite at all. The calming deep breaths started first, then a feeling of being fully relaxed (think post-massage). The overall feeling of well-being increases (both in body and in mind). However, I still feel motivated. I personally feel like I could go for a nature walk and really, really enjoy every aspect of that walk. Or... I could sleep (which I will be since it's late), and REALLY enjoy it (even if I don't know that I'm enjoying it). This is the wonderful gift of Mango. _IamMaryJane_