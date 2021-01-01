 Loading…

  5. SOUR DIESEL CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG
Sativa

SOUR DIESEL CBD CANNABIDIOL ISOLATE DAB WAX 90 %, 500MG

by CANVORY

$39.99MSRP

About this product

SOUR DIESEL CBD DAB WAX 90%, pure cannabidiol - 10% terpenes Our SOUR DIESEL DAB WAX is 90% pure, making it one of the purest forms of cannabidiol available. It is a waxy product and contains almost exclusively cannabidiol, as well as 10% terpenes and traces of other cannabinoids. The CBD comes from European certified cannabis plants. The wax is produced by CO2 extraction; as a result, the product does not contain any THC. This means that there is no intoxicating effect after ingestion. With the addition of natural terpenes, which are also extracted from the cannabis plant, each variety has its own unique taste. CANVORY SOUR DIESEL has an earthy and diesel-like aroma with an aftertaste of lemon. About CBD DAB WAX Our SOUR DIESEL CBD wax is 100% natural. It contains 0% THC and is manufactured in the EU. The DAB WAX is derived from organically grown, certified hemp plants (Cannabis Sativa L.). Our DAB WAX is ideal for dabbing or vaping. It is completely free of harmful pesticides and other pollutants. Use of the CBD wax: Many people use the CBD DAB WAX in a vaporizer suitable for oil or wax. Also in oil or wax bongs (Dabbing Bong) you can use the CBD wax.

About this brand

The aim of the CANVORY brand is to make the perception of hemp, trade and the consumption of hemp socially acceptable. The brand breaks with well-known clichés and positions the product at the center of society. The diverse CANVORY product range offers selected and exclusive hemp highlights. CANVORY attaches great importance to sustainability, fairness and coolness. The company CANVORY assumes social responsibility and supports regional producers, traders as well as young creatives and artists. We treat our partners and customers with respect and respond with pleasure at work. Legality is one of the most important principles of our company. A clean cooperation with authorities and offices is part of our self-image. The CANVORY brand participates in the political discourse and encourages society to engage in hemp through media co-operations and its own campaigns. CANVORY is a new way of dealing with hemp! CANVORY - natural freedom.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

