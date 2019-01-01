We believe there is a place for producers big and small in the cannabis sector, and are putting action to our words. Our approach with CraftGrow and Spectrum Cannabis is to establish a diverse online marketplace for legal medical cannabis products. People can seamlessly access Canada’s leading cannabis brands with one medical document rather than being tied to a single producer. For new producers, having access to the largest group of registered patients in the country can go a long way towards building brand awareness. It is also our way of supporting expedited speed to market for newly licensed producers. CraftGrow partnerships represent a win-win-win model for Canadian patients, the CraftGrow partners, and Canopy Growth.