Lab Fusion

by CraftGrow Collection

CraftGrow Collection Cannabis Flower Lab Fusion

About this product

Lab Fusion is a blend of varieties from Niagara’s AB Labs, which comes milled and ready to use in a vapourizer. Lab Fusion contains almost twice as much THC as CBD.

About this strain

Blue Cheese

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.

About this brand

CraftGrow Collection Logo
We believe there is a place for producers big and small in the cannabis sector, and are putting action to our words. Our approach with CraftGrow and Spectrum Cannabis is to establish a diverse online marketplace for legal medical cannabis products. People can seamlessly access Canada’s leading cannabis brands with one medical document rather than being tied to a single producer. For new producers, having access to the largest group of registered patients in the country can go a long way towards building brand awareness. It is also our way of supporting expedited speed to market for newly licensed producers. CraftGrow partnerships represent a win-win-win model for Canadian patients, the CraftGrow partners, and Canopy Growth.