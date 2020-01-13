 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Bubba Island Kush
Indica

Bubba Island Kush

by Dutch Passion

Skip to Reviews
4.54
Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Bubba Island Kush
Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Bubba Island Kush
Dutch Passion Cannabis Seeds Bubba Island Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

These premium strength Kush genetics came from North America by crossing (Grandaddy Purple x OG Kush) with a pre '98 Bubba Kush reverted male. With her average height of 1 meter indoors, a fast 7.5 week flowering period and sour and fruity Kush tones, Bubba Island Kush is a special Kush addition to the Dutch Passion collection. Her leaves can turn dark during bloom giving her a real hash plant appearance with extremely resinous buds. Concentrate makers will love this strain because of it’s unique terpene profile, ideal for making hash, BHO, wax and shatter. Bubba Island Kush® has an earthy Kush aroma but the sour and fruity tones are dominant. The frosty buds are dense, compact and of premium potency. The relaxing high is satisfying and deeply enjoyable.This fast Indica is perfect for growers looking for the best quality bud in the shortest time.

About this brand

Dutch Passion Logo
Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.54

write a review

Mon Jan 13 2020
S........s
This one is a heavy hitter, not a beginner strain. About 2/3 of a half gram pre-roll had the room spinning. Settled in after about 30 minutes and left me couch locked with a good body buzz. Typical indica effects, ate everything in the kitchen and then passed out cold.
Wed Sep 18 2019
G........0
I am writing about the mis-information on Bubba Kush. I assumed that it was well known it has been around for much longer than the 90's. It was or is a cross of BubbleGum x MasterKush( look up some original shit ppl). And yes, it has the dark-chocolate or coffee flavor to it.
1 person found this helpful
Thu Aug 15 2019
B........n
Absolutely lovely strain! Really unique colours on the leaves and an amazing kush taste!
1 person found this helpful