Bubba Island Kush
by Dutch PassionSkip to Reviews
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
These premium strength Kush genetics came from North America by crossing (Grandaddy Purple x OG Kush) with a pre '98 Bubba Kush reverted male. With her average height of 1 meter indoors, a fast 7.5 week flowering period and sour and fruity Kush tones, Bubba Island Kush is a special Kush addition to the Dutch Passion collection. Her leaves can turn dark during bloom giving her a real hash plant appearance with extremely resinous buds. Concentrate makers will love this strain because of it’s unique terpene profile, ideal for making hash, BHO, wax and shatter. Bubba Island Kush® has an earthy Kush aroma but the sour and fruity tones are dominant. The frosty buds are dense, compact and of premium potency. The relaxing high is satisfying and deeply enjoyable.This fast Indica is perfect for growers looking for the best quality bud in the shortest time.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
About this strain
Bubba Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.
Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.