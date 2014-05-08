We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 63%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 46%
Hungry 36%
Stress 39%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 32%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%
Reviews
3,131
Raeemon
Member since 2019
Funny story, so I told my sister to get me the bubba kush Cbd because the cbd helps with my anxiety and panic disorder. She brought it and I was just smoking it like I would cbd without any care in the world just to realize she got me the THC VERSION! I personally don’t have a good time with thc but...
A potent indica which doesn’t make you cough a lung up, like most nighttime strains & that’s a big bonus during the early hours, or have bronchial problems. In which case, don’t smoke, just eat. That works for me or cuts your smoking to a minimum.
Tastes like it was foraged from a temperate rainforest - rich and earthy.
Helped to alleviate headache symptoms on the first sample. I feel equally like I could comfortably go to bed, or switch the laptop on and concentrate on something for an hour or two.
Great middle ground: Chill-out, without the...