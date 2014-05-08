ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Bubba Kush
Bubba Kush reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Bubba Kush.

Effects

2291 people reported 17900 effects
Relaxed 63%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 46%
Hungry 36%
Stress 39%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 32%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

3,131

Avatar for Raeemon
Member since 2019
Funny story, so I told my sister to get me the bubba kush Cbd because the cbd helps with my anxiety and panic disorder. She brought it and I was just smoking it like I would cbd without any care in the world just to realize she got me the THC VERSION! I personally don’t have a good time with thc but...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for spacedoutagainlol
Member since 2020
Overall, pretty good. Not a fan of indica, but its not too bad. Still felt rather happy and a bit giggly. Extremely bad dry mouth. Also felt rather focused.
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Goneagain
Member since 2019
A potent indica which doesn’t make you cough a lung up, like most nighttime strains &amp; that’s a big bonus during the early hours, or have bronchial problems. In which case, don’t smoke, just eat. That works for me or cuts your smoking to a minimum.
Reported
feelings
Photos

Avatar for KOTDM1988
Member since 2016
Tastes like it was foraged from a temperate rainforest - rich and earthy. Helped to alleviate headache symptoms on the first sample. I feel equally like I could comfortably go to bed, or switch the laptop on and concentrate on something for an hour or two. Great middle ground: Chill-out, without the...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for lovelymasculinity
Member since 2020
Relaxed, little anxious, bad coordination, hungry.
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SuckkNastyy
Member since 2020
I basically went crackhead mode, it hits so quick.
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy