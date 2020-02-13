 Loading…

Hybrid

Skunk #1 - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

$265.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: Afghani crossed with the landraces Acapulco Gold and Colombian Gold Major Terpenes: 68.5% Myrcene 11.0% Alpha-Pinene 9.7% Limonene 0.9% Terpinolene 0.5% Beta-Caryophyllene 0.4% Beta-Phellandrene 0.3% Camphene 0.2% Linalool 0.1% Humulene 0.1% Beta-Farnesene 8.3% Other terpenes Scent: A strong character and sweet body, enhanced by distinct skunky and lemon peel notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 265$ 250ml for 1062$

About this brand

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

About this strain

Skunk 1

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Skunk #1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born. 

The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.

Thu Feb 13 2020
4........7
Honestly should not be calling these Skunk #1. Literally smells nothing like weed at all, let alone Skunk. Smells like chemicals and nothing at all like the strain. Threw all of them away