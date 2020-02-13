Skunk #1 - Pure Terpene Profile
Origin: Afghani crossed with the landraces Acapulco Gold and Colombian Gold Major Terpenes: 68.5% Myrcene 11.0% Alpha-Pinene 9.7% Limonene 0.9% Terpinolene 0.5% Beta-Caryophyllene 0.4% Beta-Phellandrene 0.3% Camphene 0.2% Linalool 0.1% Humulene 0.1% Beta-Farnesene 8.3% Other terpenes Scent: A strong character and sweet body, enhanced by distinct skunky and lemon peel notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 265$ 250ml for 1062$
Skunk #1 is a hybrid marijuana strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born.
The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.