Big Bud feminized seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

About this product

The Big Bud strain is back by popular demand and she is one of our oldest high yielding commercial strains. So now you’re already aware that you’re looking at one of the gnarliest and insatiable marijuana strains around. Big Bud seeds arrived with jaw dropping yields. This easy to grow predominantly indica strain produces massive buds with only a few leaves. She has an amazing flowering time from 8 to 9 weeks when growing indoors. She can yield 500 to 600 gr/m2 in SOG, which is about 25 ounces per square yard. She thrives in warm climates, but is resilient to almost anything. We created Big Bud by crossing Afghani and Skunk#1 which resulted in a compact plant with thick stalks and giant colas. You’ll never have to worry about the bright glare from your phones and computer keeping you awake ever again after smoking this strain. This cannabis cup winner rocks your body into jello and is perfect as a nightcap.

About this brand

Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.

About this strain

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.

