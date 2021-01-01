 Loading…

Tangie feminized seeds x5

by Nirvana® Shop

Tangie feminized seeds x5

About this product

When asked about our strains it’s easy for us to wax poetically about them. And really, who doesn’t love getting lost into a colorful array of psychedelic laced wordy description? But there was one thing in particular about Tangie that stood out to us, and it’s beautiful and doesn’t need any colorful ways to say it . . . clear headed. It’s simple, but it’s an amazing little thing because it allows you to focus on each way the high affects you without feeling hazy. Your clear perception of each individual effect, from the electric zaps that pulsate through your legs to sparks of creativity arising in your brain, create a zen-like headspace that makes you one with the high. It’s of course fitting that the flavor and aroma is a bright and clean tangerine, which is lovely since most other citrus strains tend to be lemony or grape. Her sweet and dank aroma combined with her strong sativa happy and euphoric high will help give you the energetic kick you need to make sure your morning starts off great.

About this brand

Nirvana® Shop Logo
Nirvana's history can be traced way back to the end of the 1980s. At the time, Nirvana's founder Mau was working at Positronics, the legendary grow shop in Amsterdam. It was here that he attained the knowledge and inspiration to start his own cannabis seed business. In 1995 Nirvana was officially founded by Mau. From its origins as a cannabis seed specialist, Nirvana has grown into an innovative business concept. Its unique and original range of carefully crafted marijuana products serves to expand the usage of this extraordinary plant further than ever before. While continually improving and extending its range of first-rate cannabis seeds. With 25 years of expertise in breeding the finest marijuana seeds, you can expect one of the finest quality of seeds for the best prices around the globe.

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

