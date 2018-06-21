ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tangie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangie.

Effects

810 people reported 4953 effects
Happy 50%
Uplifted 47%
Energetic 41%
Euphoric 38%
Creative 35%
Stress 25%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 20%
Fatigue 13%
Pain 13%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

1,057

Avatar for superocean9
Member since 2015
The effects of the Tangie are best described as clear-headed and uplifting. 30 minutes after medicating with this strain, I found myself to be much more creative and stress free. Further, it tends to give me a great deal of energy. In fact. Consider this strain if you suffer from anxiety, depression...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for _thcannaisseur
Member since 2018
Not as good as Tangerine Dream, more skunky, less sweet flavor. Uplifting definitely, cerebral too.
CreativeEnergeticUplifted
Avatar for TreesSh0p
Member since 2020
Avatar for SmokusPocus420
Member since 2020
Absolutely one of my favorites. I love the way this strain smells and tastes. Smokes smooth and makes you giddy, energetic and happy. 💚 I absolutely love Tangie and also most of the Tangie hybrids 💚 if you like being happy and the smell of orange peels... Well, this is a good choice for you!
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Photos

Avatar for CooperCush
Member since 2020
Wow, the taste is amazing and great Sativa behavior! One of my new favorites ☝️ 🌳
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Taste and smells good. Perfect balanced high. Head &amp; body, feels like vacation. Good for any use and time of the day and for sex ;-)
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for ThenlGroup
Member since 2019
Unfortunately Tangie is the only strain we can get in Minnesota leaflab dispensary. Uplifting, clear head, good focusing. Not very stoned feeling or couch lock. Very Sativa dominant. I feel it’s more relaxed and focus then energetic. I think It taste more citrus then pine. I think leaf labs only se...
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Yapman808
Member since 2019
I just got an eighth and rolled one up and got totally relaxed. First time I tried this strain and it’s very good 💨💨💨🤙🏼
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry