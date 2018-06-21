We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 50%
Uplifted 47%
Energetic 41%
Euphoric 38%
Creative 35%
Stress 25%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 20%
Fatigue 13%
Pain 13%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 7%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 2%
Reviews
1,057
superocean9
Member since 2015
The effects of the Tangie are best described as clear-headed and uplifting. 30 minutes after medicating with this strain, I found myself to be much more creative and stress free. Further, it tends to give me a great deal of energy. In fact.
Consider this strain if you suffer from anxiety, depression...
Absolutely one of my favorites. I love the way this strain smells and tastes. Smokes smooth and makes you giddy, energetic and happy. 💚 I absolutely love Tangie and also most of the Tangie hybrids 💚 if you like being happy and the smell of orange peels... Well, this is a good choice for you!
Unfortunately Tangie is the only strain we can get in Minnesota leaflab dispensary. Uplifting, clear head, good focusing. Not very stoned feeling or couch lock. Very Sativa dominant. I feel it’s more relaxed and focus then energetic. I think It taste more citrus then pine. I think leaf labs only se...