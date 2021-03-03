 Loading…

Strawberry Cough seeds

by Premium Seed Market

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Strawberry Cough seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! Strawberry Cough is a unique, strong Sativa leaning hybrid known for its distinct strawberry and tropical-like taste. This varietal's history is one riddled with controversy with many unanswered questions, but as far as we know this exotic beauty hails from an old school haze , eardbeer strain, and strawberry fields. Strawberry Cough is an easy plant to grow and generally thrives better indoor under warmer temperatures. This varietal is a well balanced sativa that will keep you alert and focused, yet relaxed without tiredness. Strawberry Cough gardens efficiently whether using hydroponics or soil setups. It is too branchy for sea of green, but Dutch Passion recommends planting 15-20 plants per square meter (1-2 plants per square foot). Strawberry Cough likes a boost of nutrients at the beginning of vegetative growth. Although no data was available for outdoor gardens, Strawberry Cough performs terrifically in greenhouses. Strawberry Cough is a plant of happy mediums, growing to a height of around 3 feet indoors or in a greenhouse garden and exhibiting leaves that balance between indica and sativa influences. This multi-branched plant will start delivering ripe colas about 40 days into flowering, and continue with a second wave that finishes at about 65 days. Greenhouse flowering times are typically a week shorter than indoor gardens. The buds are tight and shaped like narrow pine cones, and may get quite long. This variety’s branches are sturdy and support even the weightiest of colas. Strawberry Cough tickles the lungs with her creamy-sweet smoke, whose flavor resembles strawberry, perhaps with a kiwi fruit complement. The buzz is heady and active, a classic let’s-go-hiking sativa lift that can alleviate depression.

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress. 

Wed Mar 03 2021
T........s
Tremendous seeds from this company. Will be writing multiple reviews on each strain purchased. Strong plants, all grow with vigor. Customer service was great too. We've used there genetics for about a dozen cycles now and they've all been spot on for us. The lineage seems to be true. Overall, I recommend this seed bank.
Fri Jan 29 2021
S........s
True SC genetics here people. Used to grow her back in the day and came across these from Premium Seeds. I live in Florida and ran the Cough and SLH, best for my climate (in theory). Both did great. Reached out to sales team before purchasing, great service. They pointed me in the right direction. Can't beat prices either, I guess they are family owned so makes sense they aren't raping people on prices. Finally a seed bank who cares. FINALLY. Anyways thanks again Premium Seeds.
Fri Oct 30 2020
B........9
Absolute killer growth so far on mine in such a short time. Had to come to Leafly to write these reviews. Hard to find solid seed banks.